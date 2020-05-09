Westports’ prospects to stay weak

KUCHING: Westports Holdings Bhd’s (Westports) near-term prospects are expected to remain weak as the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) takes its toll on the global seaborne trade, analysts observed.

Despite a decent first quarter (1Q) performance, analysts generally believe that the port operator could record lower earnings in 2Q20, driven by lower volumes due to the Covid-19 pandemic impact.

“2QFY20 will be a tougher quarter as April 2020 container volumes dropped by approximately 17 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y).

“Westports’ management also guided that container volumes will bottom out in May 2020 and gradually recover in the second half of the year.

“Overall Westports’ is expecting its annual container throughput growth to register a double digit decline in FY20E before recording positive growth in FY21F onwards,” the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said in a report.

It noted that while factories in China have resumed operations, other parts of the world particularly the US saw retails sale plunging the most in history by 8.7 per cent in March and the eurozone had its consumer confidence hit the lowest since the 2008 financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In short, the weak demand in other parts of the world will slow down manufacturing activity in China. As a result, more than scheduled sailings will be withdrawn in 2QFY20 as carriers react to fading demand amidst the general shutdowns across many countries,” it added.

As such, it adjusted its container throughput forecast in FY20, FY21, and FY22 to 12.5 per cent decline, 7.4 and 8.1 per cent increase, respectively, from 2.5, 3.3, and 4.5 per cent increase previously.

Meanwhile, on the development of ‘Westports 2’, MIDF Research noted thatshareholders of Westports have approved the proposed acquisition of the Marina Land of 146.4 hectares for RM394 million on May 5, 2020.

“The next steps include the conversion of category of land use, obtaining approval from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the signing of a concession agreement with the Government of Malaysia for the container terminal expansion by late December 2020.

“Assuming this timeline is met, Westports would have to pay RM354.6 million (the remaining 90 per cent of the total purchase consideration) within three months after date of satisfying conditions precedent.

“Land reclamation works could possibly start in 1Q21, giving a longer buffer period before commencement of wharf construction begins later in 2023 followed by delivery of cranes towards end of 2024, enabling the operations to begin later in 2025.

“Management also highlighted that funding sources would be a combination of a form of equity raising such as dividend reinvestment plans or rights issue for phase 1 (covering container terminals 10 to 13) followed by debt financing in the later phases of ‘Westports 2’ which will take place at a later-than-scheduled period either in FY21 or FY22 (instead of FY20) due to the expected drop in volume in FY20. As conclusion of the concession terms are still pending, we have yet to impute ‘Westports 2’ into our estimates,” it explained.

All in, MIDF Research maintained its ‘buy’ call on the stock.

It said: “We continue to favour Westports due to lower transhipment tariffs amongst its peers such as Port of Tanjung Pelepas and Port of Singapore even after taking into account of the second phase of tariff hike in March 2019, and the extension of the Ocean Alliance to 10 years (initially five years) until 2027 will mitigate the effects from the reshuffling of alliances profoundly seen in FY17.

“Contribution from intra-Asia and Asia-Europe trade lanes may face temporary downward pressure from the coronavirus FY20.

“Nevertheless, we expect Westports’ container throughput to recover in FY21, in line with IMF’s projection of Malaysia’s GDP growth of nine per cent for the same year, the fastest amongst Asean-5.

“On a longer term horizon, ‘Westport 2’ expansion plan is still expected to increase capacity by roughly 50 per cent to approximately 28 million TEUs per annum by 2040. This would allow Westports’ to compete more effectively for transhipment volumes against Ports of Singapore which has plans to raise capacity from around 40 million TEUs to 65 million TEUs by 2040,” it opined.