Workers in red zones in S’wak discouraged from travelling to green zones unless necessary – Uggah

KUCHING: Workers residing in red zone districts in Sarawak are discouraged from travelling to green zone areas to work unless necessary, said State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“At the moment, we try to prevent them to travel to green zone areas to work but we are still working out the standard operating procedures,” said Uggah after a press conference by the committee at the old State Legislative Assembly building today.

If it is necessary for the workers to travel, Uggah said the committee is looking into having the workers to observe a quarantine period of 14 days in red zone areas before allowing them to work in areas classified as green zones if they are cleared of the virus.

According to a daily Covid-19 update report by State Disaster Management Committee today, Kuching is the only district in the state classified as red zone with 92 active cases.

During the press conference today, Uggah said economic sectors in Sarawak have been permitted to operate starting May 12 after assessing reports prepared by State Health Department on the state’s responses to Covid-19 outbreak.