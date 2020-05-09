‘World Red Cross/Red Crescent Day more significant this year’

MIRI: This year’s World Red Cross/Red Crescent Day was very different from those observed previously because it highlighted the importance of recognising the work of its members and volunteers in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Red Cross / Red Crescent Day is held annually on May 8 – the birthday of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement founder, Henri Dunant.

According International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), there are nearly 14 million Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers around the world providing assistance to communities in need.

“The World Red Cross / Red Crescent Day is an opportunity for us to show gratitude to our volunteers for their dedication to the humanitarian cause and fundamental principles, as well as to for their kindness, bravery and selflessness,” said Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri District in a press statement yesterday.

It said its vice-chairman Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who is Minister of Transport, came with the idea to collaborate with the Welfare Department to accommodate 29 homeless people in MRC Miri multipurpose hall.

“The minister also suggested the blood donation drive to be run at MRC Miri Training Institute. This activity was undertaken by our blood donors recruitment committee with the support from the Miri Hospital blood bank.

“So far, a total of 457 pints has been collected. Our Kidney Dialysis Centre is also operating as usual throughout the pandemic, caring for some 330 patients and through the efforts by the staff and some volunteers, 2,015 face shields were made and distributed to Welfare Department and the rural clinics.”

MRC Miri also took the opportunity to thank the government, private organisations and individuals, as their support and contributions had enabled its staff and volunteers carry out their humanitarian work more safely and effectively.