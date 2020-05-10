12 made homeless after fire destroys squatter houses in Miri

MIRI: Twelve people from three families were made homeless after their squatter houses at Kampung Lusut Jaya, Taman Tunku here were gutted by a fire last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said they received a distress call at 11.39pm and immediately dispatched a team of 21 firefighters from Miri Central and Lopeng fire stations to the scene.

“The three non-permanent structures measuring 20 square feet by 24 square feet, 16 square feet by 20 square feet, and 22 square feet by 28 square feet each were 100 per cent gutted by the flames by time the firefighters arrived at the scene at 11.53pm.

“The blaze was brought under control within minutes. The fire was completely extinguished, and the operation ended at 12.59pm,” he said.

No injuries or casualties were reported as the houses were vacant during the incident.

The cause of fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.