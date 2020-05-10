Ask, and we will answer

Borneo Post with the expert help of Rockwills Trustee Bhd, the leading specialist in estate planning having pioneered wills and trust 25 years ago, is publishing a regular Q&A column on estate planning. It will feature questions which readers have in mind but don’t know who to ask:

Question 1: Hi Rockwills, my name is Tony. I have a house and I wanted to give to my eldest daughter. However, if she sells the house in the future, can I ask her to give half the money from the sale to my youngest daughter?

Rockwills Answer: Hi Tony, you have to understand that once you have given your house to your eldest daughter, it belongs to her. As the owner, she can decide what to do with the house she inherited. Therefore, if and when she sells the house, it is very much up to her to decide whether she wants to give half of the sale proceeds to your youngest daughter. She can decide to keep all the proceeds and your youngest daughter will not have any claim for half of the proceeds.

However, your wishes to give half the sale proceeds to your youngest daughter can be fulfilled by including a testamentary trust in your will. With a testamentary trust, you instruct your trustee to hold the house in trust and allow your eldest daughter to occupy rent free for the rest of her life.

Then, the trustee will be given the power to sell the property if your eldest daughter gives her consent.

After sale of the property, the trustee shall divide the proceeds of the sale between both your daughters equally. If there is no testamentary trust, your instructions for your eldest daughter upon sale of the property to give half of the proceeds to your daughter will not be enforceable and could be wishful thinking.

This is just a general idea of how your wishes can be achieved, but there will still be many other aspects which will need further discussion. For example, who should be appointed as the trustee? Can the property be rented out if your eldest daughter chooses not to occupy it? Who shall enjoy the rental? What about the maintenance of the house? What if your youngest daughter does not survive your eldest daughter?

Do speak to an experience estate planner so that such instruction will leave no stone unturned.

Question 2: I took my best friend’s new born son as my godson out of our close friendship. When I pass away, will my godson receive anything from me?

Rockwills Answer: Assuming that your arrangement is an informal ones and you have not legally adopted your godson, legally your godson would have no legal relationship with you and therefore not be entitled to inherit your assets in the event you pass away without a will. During your lifetime, you can amend your will and may choose to exclude your godson as a beneficiary or give him more assets if he is deserving of it.

However, if you would like to give him some of your assets, you can do so by writing a will instead of transferring assets to him during your lifetime. By having a will, your instructions will only be carried out upon your passing.

Since he is still a new born, if you decide to include him in your will, it is important to have a testamentary trust so that the assets you leave behind for him can be used to pay for his education, medical and daily expenses before he reaches the age of maturity or the age that you want him to inherit your assets.

This Q&A Column in published as a joint public service and educational initiative with Rockwills Trustee Bhd. Please email your questions related to Estate Planning to [email protected] or Rockwills’ training and business development assistant general manager Sam Chan ([email protected]).