Call to enforce SOP strictly

SANDAKAN: Sandakan Indian Association (SIA) president Taren Sunil Manoharan yesterday urged the Government, through its departments and other authorities to strictly enforce the standard operating procedure (SOP) for business operations following the relaxation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO /PKP 5).

“Are we ready for the New Norm?” he asked.

The Federal Government implemented the CMCO/PKP5 to replace the MCO on May 4 to allow more business establishments to operate so as to ease the current economic crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

On May 7 the Sabah Government also announced that it had decided to begin implementing CMCO (PKP Phase 5) in stages.

Pointing to warnings expressed by several local and overseas medical experts and organizations that the move could be premature and cause a resurgence of infection, Taren Sunil urged the Government to strictly impose the SOPs that establishments must follow to reopen their businesses.

“Are businesses ready to implement the SOPs? Are the restaurants, supermarkets and shops ready? Is the public ready to follow the so-called New Norm? It looks like they need more time to get used to the new situation. Some businesses, especially the food industry, should clean up their premises.

“Based on news reports, some of them may not have done so for years. Enforcement units from the various authorities must ensure strict compliance to SOPs for the different sectors of business.

“Now is a great opportunity for the Health Department to ensure food related businesses, restaurants and coffee shops are all up to the standards of cleanliness which have long been lacking. Make sure that their workers are properly health-screened and ready to serve customers under the New Norm procedures,” said Taren Sunil.

“Even now with just the take-away food business allowed, you can witness customers not wearing their face masks properly or with no masks at all. Quite a number of establishments that are supposed to provide hand sanitizers do not. Looking at these social behaviour issues and comparing them with the monetary downside of business restriction problems under MCO, I fear that the potential health risks are much greater and riskier,” he opined.

He further said that when more businesses were allowed to open and travel restrictions relaxed, it would be a challenge to manage and control customers waiting to enter restaurants and shops.

“I purposely went to a popular supermarket today to observe the situation there. It was disconcerting to see parents bringing children and even babies into the supermarket. They don’t seem to realise that they are exposing their kids to the possibility of infection. Although the Government, via TV, radio, newspapers and online info, has been doing its best to educate and inform the public on safe behaviour, it looks like there are still many people who don’t seem to care,” lamented the SIA president.

Taren Sunil also pointed out that even up to this day, many establishments have still not marked out social distancing lines outside their premises. Those that have done so sometimes have problems enforcing them but thanks to the presence of RELA and other authorities they are still managing.

He appealed to the relevant authorities concerned to strictly enforce the SOPs laid down such as use of masks, sanitizers and gloves especially for those working in the food industry, proper cleaning of tables and chairs with disinfectants before use by the next customer and health screening for workers and servers, especially those dealing directly with customers.

He also reminded that soap must be made readily available for customers and suggested that use of disposable utensils could be of help.

“The Government has already put in place a comprehensive set of rules to break the chain of Covid-19 infection during this critical period. The key point now is to make sure they are fully enforced without fear or favour.

“The authorities must crack down on those who break the rules. We can’t afford to be lax now. If there is another surge of covid-19 infections, all our previous efforts and sacrifices will be wasted. The Government and the people must work hand in hand to win this war,” Taren Sunil stressed.