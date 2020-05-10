Covid-19: 67 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today

KUCHING: Malaysia today recorded 67 new positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This, he added, brings the total cumulative tally to 6,656.

“The number of cases recovered from Covid-19 are 96 and they were discharged today, bringing the total recovered cases to 5,025,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said this at a press conference in Putrajaya today when giving the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation.

The death toll stands at 108, as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently, the total cumulative tally for active cases is at 1,525, where 18 of them are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which 6 require ventilator support.