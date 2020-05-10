Covid-19: One positive case recorded in Sarawak today, total at 543

KUCHING: The state recorded only one positive Covid-19 case today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the latest case came from Serian district and no other cases were reported in the 39 other districts.

“This brings the total number of positive cases to 543,” it said.

The committee also said ten Covid-19 cases have since recovered and were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today.

“The total number of recoveries have now climbed to 360 which represents 66.3 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It noted that 163 are still being treated at hospitals with three cases being warded at the intensive care unit and two in need of respiratory assistance.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), the committee said a total of 143 cases were recorded today while 69 cases are still pending lab test results.