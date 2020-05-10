Development on CMCO to be known today

KUALA LUMPUR: Further development on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is expected to be made known through a special address by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

Nevertheless, no matter what the government decides, the people still have to get used to the new normal of practicing high social discipline, observing social distancing and importance of their social responsibility to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

The implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) since March 18 has entered its 54th day today, an action by the government that has indeed assisted the Ministry of Health (MOH) in controlling and flattening the Covid-19 curve in the country.

However, on May 4, the government imposed to CMCO, allowing almost all economic sectors to reopen, despite the fourth phase of MCO to end only this Tuesday.

As a result, the shopping mall is now back in operational, people can now go to restaurants to dine-in and private vehicles can now have four people travelling in at one time, but all are required to still comply with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

Therefore, for as long as the vaccine for the deadly Covid-19 is not found, everyone of us has a role and responsibility in ensuring that we win the ‘battle’ against the virus.

Yesterday, after working non-stop for almost five months, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, one of the key figures in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic and the one who has been providing Malaysians information and statistics on the latest developments of the virus outbreak in the country, was given “leave” by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) from holding the daily press conference on the pandemic.

However, the MOH continued to provide updates on the Covid-19 through a press statement stating that 74.8 percent of the total number of Covid-19 cases have fully recovered and been discharged from the hospital. There were 54 new cases recorded yesterday.

Once again, the public is reminded that to not take the Covid-19 outbreak lightly, embrace the new normal when in public places, like wearing the face mask, to avoid getting infected by the virus, even though it is not compulsory. – Bernama