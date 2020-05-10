Dr Rundi: Extension of CMCO will protect public’s health, livelihood

KUCHING: The extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will ensure the health and livelihood of the people are protected, opines Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

“I agree and believe that the purpose of the CMCO is to consider the balance between health and economic aspects,” Dr Rundi told The Borneo Post when asked for comment on the CMCO’s extension.

He pointed out that the extension of the CMCO allowed the relaxation of the MCO and at the same time, permitted some business sectors to reopen, thus ensuring a continuous source of income and jobs, especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“The move to extend the CMCO was based on advice of health experts and will help ensure that the well-being, health and livelihoods of all Malaysians are not jeopardised,” he added.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the extension of the CMCO to June 9 in a live televised address on Sunday, saying that the decision was made following advice from the Ministry of Health and National Security Council.

The first phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO), which was introduced to break the chain of Covid-19 infection, was from March 18 to 31, followed by the second phase from April 1 to 14.

The MCO was then extended to its third phase from April 15 to 28, followed by the fourth phase from April 29 to May 12.

The CMCO, which allowed many economic sectors to open, was implemented since since May 4 although Sarawak only allows the reopening of these sectors beginning May 12.