Dr Yii: Extend BKSS 3.0 to e-hailing drivers, DVS officers

KUCHING: The state government should extend the Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid (BKSS) 3.0 to registered e-hailing drivers who are suffering from drastic income reduction due to Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO), says Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

Even though he welcomed the recent announcement of the aid by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg which did include a special one-off payment of RM600 incentive for taxi and van drivers, he urged the state government to also expand the aid to e-hailing drivers as they were also part of the tourism ecosystem which was affected due to the MCO and the pandemic.

“Under the new regulations, e-hailing drivers were also required to get proper insurance, licensing and even examinations, similar to the taxi operators. Due to the lack of public transportation in our city, a huge majority of tourist also use to such services to get around including to go to the touristic spots in our States.

“That I why I feel they should also be afforded this incentive as they are also part of that whole tourism ecosystem and play an important role in advancing our tourism industry,” he said in a statement today.

He pointed out that the incentives given to immigration officers under BKSS 3.0 was good to acknowledge their hard work and role during the pandemic.

However, he opined that the state government should also consider extending such incentives to officers from the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak especially those that are stationed at Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) entry points at borders, seaports and airports throughout Sarawak.

This, he added, was because their risk and exposure factor may be similar as they also deal with importers, exporters and the public at the service counters, during cargo inspection and dealing with the members of public either locally or from other countries.

“Their role is also very important as they make sure that produce that are imported have proper permits and license and have no disease for our own safety; and in their job they will come into contact with people even from other countries exposing them to risk of infection as well.

“On top of that, the state government should also acknowledge the roles especially those in the Veterinary Service for their hard work during the on-going rabies outbreak as well.

“I hope the state government will give special considerations to address some of the gaps in the policy so that no one gets left behind in terms of aid during this tough time,” he said