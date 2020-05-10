Elopura rep lodges police report against three social media users

SANDAKAN: Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun has lodged a police report against three social media Facebook group accounts for accusing him of embezzlement, yesterday.

The Facebook group accounts had posted statements and videos that claimed Chong to have given out RM35 worth of food assistance packs instead of RM100 because the rest of the money have been taken out for his own use.

Chong clarified that the State Government had allocated RM300,000 for the distribution of food assistance packs for three Movement Control Order (MCO) phases (RM100,000 for each phase).

The food assistance packs were distributed to families that are from low-income group as well as those who are financially impacted by MCO instructions.

Chong said that it is true that the food assistance packs given out were worth about RM30 each, but the decision was made so that the assistance would reach more families in Elopura constituency.

He also pointed out that there was no explicit requirement from the State Government for each food assistance pack to be set at RM100 value.

“The allocation from State Government is RM100,000 (for one phase). If we set the food assistance pack to worth RM100 per pack, then only 1,000 families would benefit from the assistance. That would be unfair for the rest of the voters in Elopura constituency who are equally in need of this assistance,” he said.

Chong said that the police report was lodged in hope that the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) would make an investigation on those who are responsible for creating and spreading the accusation that could tarnish his image as a local people’s representative.

“I am also not afraid if I were to be investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) because I am innocent,” he stressed.

Chong said that the locals should understand that some assistance packs given by other elected representatives that worth RM100 were those that received allocation from the Federal Government, and not the State Government.

“I am disappointed with the actions by some irresponsible parties that created and spread false accusation and rumours about me. I have even used my personal fund so that the assistance would reach more families in Elopura constituency, which is one constituency with most residents in Sandakan district,” he said.

Chong said that he thanked all the volunteers and the personnel under Elopura Community Development Leader Unit who have been braving the sun and working tirelessly to distribute the food assistance packs from house to house.

“When I see such accusation, I feel sorry for the volunteers who have been working so hard to distribute the food packs to families in need here. I hope that the local community would also find out about the truth before they believe and spread rumours about the food assistance packs given,” he said.