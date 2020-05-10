FSJA appreciates aid slated for media community in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA) welcomes the state government’s special cash assistance to members of the local media serving as frontliners amidst the Covid-19 situation.

FSJA president Jacqueline David deems the aid as ‘the biggest present to journalism in Sarawak’, adding that it has come just after the World Press Freedom Day on May 3, and ahead of the National Journalists Day this May 29.

“We would like to extend our appreciation and thanks to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and the state government for the RM1,500 grant to each media practitioner who is involved as a frontliner in reporting Covid-19 issues.

“It is estimated that there are 500 active media personnel in the state who have been producing news, and they represent various government and private agencies – across the print, electronic and digital media.

“They act as the bridge between the government and the people,” she said in a statement issued here yesterday.

Jacqueline, who is also Sarawak Media Council (SMC) pro tem chairwoman, said she was optimistic that the media community would continue to be appreciated by the state government, in various forms.

In this respect, she hoped that the assistance would serve as an inspiration to all members of the media in Sarawak to continue serving to the best of their ability, and to always strive for honest, transparent and credible news materials.

Jacqueline also hoped that Sarawak, and Malaysia in general, would be successful in fully breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“Hopefully, we would return to our normal lives just like before,” she added.