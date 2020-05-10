Global equities dived into the red sea

As we take a look at equity performances over the first quarter of 2020, to say that markets are volatile is only beginning to scratch the surface to what has transpired.

Over the quarter, the MSCI AC World Index and the S&P 500 index erased most of its gains made in 2019 as both fell 17 and 15.2 per cents respectively. Sharing a similar fate, the Asia Ex-Japan region, as gauged by the MSCI Asia Ex-Japan Index took a 13.9 per cent fall.

This week, we look to review what are the top and bottom performing equity funds as well as the attributions to these numbers.

As of March 31, 2020, there are 235 equity funds on our platform with nearly all of the equity funds, totalling to 233 (99.2 per cent), received a beating while only 2 (0.8 per cent) of them posted positive returns. On average, these equity funds have posted a 17.5 per cent loss over the quarter.

The dragon awakens from its temporary slumber

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the Chinese government has implemented draconian measures to curb the coronavirus from spreading.

With the domestic situation regaining some form of normalcy, China has eased restrictions in an orderly fashion such as resuming productions of closed factories until most provinces outside of Wuhan was fully operational.

For people at the epicentre of the coronavirus, the Chinese government has recently lifted travel bans after nearly three long months of staying indoors. Subsequently, the Chinese equity markets have managed to recover from their February lows.

Syariah-compliant equities mitigated part of the sell-off

Although global markets endured waves of sell-offs, syariah-compliant funds seem to have avoided some of the damage with half of the top ten equity funds being syariah-compliant.

One possible reason could be due to their limited exposure to the financial sector, which is one of the worst-performing sectors.

In an economic downturn, the financial industry would likely experience declining loan growth and lower net interest margins, which contributes to poor earnings prospect and lower equity prices.

Technology sector thrives amidst Covid-19

While the financial industry took a big hit, the sell-down within the global technology was relatively mild. The variance in the magnitude of correction could be due to the technology sector’s long-term tailwinds.

With global internet penetration rates being at moderate levels, especially for developing regions, there is still a long runway in terms of growth prospects for these technology firms.

The current Covid-19 situation seems to have accelerated the adoption of technology into daily lives as containment efforts have forced more people to adapt to online methods for daily essential needs. The increase in internet usage has thus allowed global technology giants to enter into previously untapped markets.

Resource related funds affected from a fall in black gold

A global effort towards restricting the spread of the pandemic has brought global aggregate demand down to a pause. A sharp decline in economic activity leads to lower demand for energy, and oil prices are hovering near historical-low levels. The fall in oil price affected the performance of resources funds that have exposure to oil and gas companies.

As the world mulls over the potential impacts of the coronavirus, an Opec+ disagreement flooded the world in oil as production limits were removed. The magnitude of shockwave inflicted upon oil prices were one of the biggest since the 1991 Gulf War.

Investors may be tempted to take advantage of this oil decline by purchasing into related funds and benefit from rising prices when global demand reverts back to normalcy. However, the political interest of oil-producing nations and complicated supply-demand dynamics makes it difficult to project oil price and future investment returns.

While Opec+ may have struck a production cut deal, compliance risk and tensions between Opec+ members are likely to remain. As such, it may be more beneficial for investors to focus on sectors with long term tailwinds and strong fundamentals.

External and Internal challenges forms double whammy on local small-cap

Similar to other countries, Malaysia has to face the challenge of Covid-19 being a constant threat to the economy. Implementing a lockdown has also raised concerns on the survivability of local SMEs as they could be starved from revenue inflow for a while.

Adding more to the plate for market participants to digest was the tug-of-war that occurred in the local political scene. The bombardment of events weighs upon many local companies, which drove local small-cap funds’ performance lower.

Moving forward, we believe there could be added volatility in the local equity markets moving forward due to the extension of the movement control order (MCO) as well as the downgrade of Malaysia’s outlook to negative by Fitch Ratings.

However, policymakers are bringing out all available weapons in the fight against Covid-19. Citizens have witnessed coordinated response from monetary and fiscal policymakers over the past few weeks, ranging from reducing interest rates to a RM260 billion fiscal stimulus. Policymakers’ support towards local SMEs suggests the financial challenges could be partly mitigated. Furthermore, the weakness in Ringgit could be beneficial for exporting companies.

In summary, global equities have witnessed sell-offs throughout the quarter, which incurred losses for many investors. While the impact and duration of Covid-19 remain uncertain, policy measures and stimulus packages could help soften growth impact. These efforts implemented by policymakers could help build a better foundation for an economic rebound post-Covid-19.

Over the long-term, we believe equities are likely to fare better compared to fixed income which led us to overweight equities by five per cent. The current volatile environment has also presented itself to be an opportunity for investors to increase positions into high growth avenues.

At this current juncture, we favour China equities as we believe the long-term growth story remains intact combined with its attractive valuations. In these uncertain times, we advocate investors to adhere to their respective risk profile and investment objective while taking a diversified approach in managing their investment portfolios.