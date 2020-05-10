Jalan Othman Market area in Petaling Jaya placed under EMCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Jalan Othman Market area in Petaling Jaya, Selangor is the latest location to be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the EMCO was enforced after the Health Ministry (MOH) had confirmed the detection of 26 positive Covid-19 cases in the area, which pose a risk of spreading the coronavirus.

“The EMCO affects about 2,900 residents of houses and business premises in the area. The order is effective from May 10 (today) until May 23, 2020,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO, the eighth to be implemented so far, was enforced on the advice of the Health Minister and it involves three zones.

Zone A covers Jalan Penchala, Jalan 4/33, Jalan 4/37, Jalan 4/39, Jalan 4/41, Jalan 4/44, Jalan Terus 4/42, Jalan 4/43, Jalan 4/46 and Jalan Othman 4/4D while Zone B​ covers Jalan 2/29, ​ Jalan 2/29A, Jalan 2/27, Jalan 2/32,​ Jalan 2/25, Jalan 2/26, Jalan 2/34, Jalan 2/34A, Jalan 2/23, Jalan Dispensary 2/38 and​​ Jalan Pasar 1/21.

Zone C​ covers Jalan Selangor, Lorong 3/57D,​ Lorong 3/57C, Jalan RIDA 3/56 and Jalan Sentosa 3/57.

“The EMCO is to contain the Covid-19 and prevent it from spreading outside. This step will enable house-to-house case detection to be conducted throughout the period the order is in force,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said all residents in the EMCO location would not be allowed to leave while non-residents and visitors are barred from entering the area throughout this period.

“Apart from this, all business activities in the area have been stopped and a medical base has been set up there. All routes leading into and out of the EMCO area have been closed.

“To ensure compliance with the order, the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Petaling Jaya City Council, Social Welfare Department and The People’s Volunteer Corps will maintain control over the area,” he said.

Ismail Sabri advised residents in the area to remain calm, cooperate fully with MOH personnel and abide by all instructions from the authorities.

Anyone who needs help or wants to make enquiries can contact the Petaling Jaya MCO operations room at 016-980 9389 or the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters control centre at 03-7966 2222.

The EMCO had also been enforced in seven other places, namely Kampung Dato Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor; Kampung Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, Selangor; four locations in Kuala Lumpur comprising Menara City One, Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion, the Masjid India area, Pusat Bandar Utara and Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market area; and Selayang Baru, Gombak in Selangor. – Bernama