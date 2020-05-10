Man kills himself despite father’s plea

LIMBANG: A man killed himself on Friday afternoon at Kampung Pangkalan Madang by slitting his throat while his family frantically begged him not to do so.

Limbang District police chief, Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, said the man, 38, died at 1.28pm.

He said according to eyewitness’ accounts, the man had initially slashed his neck with a knife in the house.

“Realising his son’s action, his father pleaded that he stopped the act and throw away the knife.

“However, the man with blood oozing out of his wound, ignored his father’s plea. He went downstairs and continued to cut himself,” Abang Zainal told the media yesterday.

The body was later taken to Limbang Hospital.

Police have classified the case as sudden death, and are investigating the incident.