Ministry prepares 10,500 Raya-Gawai cake boxes

KUCHING: A total of 10,500 Sumbangsih Raya-Gawai boxes will be distributed to 23 Covid-19 frontline agencies in Sarawak, says Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development.

The recipients will include the Welfare Department, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), General Operations Force (GOF), Civil Defence Force (APM), People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Immigration Department; local authorities, Health Department Sarawak, the quarantine and testing centres, the divisional disaster management committees, and the state Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

“Under the Raya-Gawai Sumbangsih 2020 programme, 8,000 cake boxes will be distributed to 10 recipients; but since the world is struck by the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry has taken the initiative to increase the total to 10,500 boxes, which will be distributed to those in the frontline agencies, in appreciation of their sacrifices and services,” the ministry said in a statement.

As at yesterday, 5,000 boxes had been filled with cakes.

Packing of the cakes kicked off on May 6, involving 30 personnel from the Women and Family Department Sarawak.