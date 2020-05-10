Most shops, eateries given nod in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Government has allowed more sectors to operate in light of the state’s fifth phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a statement yesterday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced a list of businesses from the retail and food sector to public transport and recreation which had been given the green light to operate, starting yesterday.

The retail activities include shopping malls, supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, pharmacies, personal care premises, boutiques, clothing stores, convenience stores, minimarts, laundries (including the self-service ones), fashion accessory stores, furniture stores, jewellery stores, electric and electronic stores, books and stationaries stores, mobile stores, computer stores, hardware shops, pet shops, workshops and shops selling vehicle parts, optical shops and other types of grocery shops orpremises.

Allowed to operate in the food sector include restaurants, food courts, hawker centres, roofed roadside food stalls, food kiosks, food trucks, mobile and roadside hawkers as well as food premises in all types of markets.

“The implementation of these business activities must abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP) and rules set by the Ministry of Health and the local authority,” Shafie stressed.

The government has also allowed various modes of public transport such as taxis, e-hailing services, trains, public buses and more to operate.

The operation of ports and logistics, private and public jetties (for both passengers and goods), ferries, domestic ‘ro-ro’ boats and mining boats have also been allowed.

Also allowed are health-related recreation and leisure activities in the public parks in the State.

The Chief Minister reminded the public to maintain social distancing, personal hygiene and the safety of their loved ones during this period.