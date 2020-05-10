MP distributes PPE to frontliners in Penampang

PENAMPANG: Member of Parliament(MP) Datuk Darell Leiking and officials from the Penampang MP Office have sent more than 11,000 units of personal protective equipment to frontliners here.

The program was spearheaded by the MP office and Dr Loriot Kenson, with the items being distributed personally by Darell and Dr Loriot to Penampang Police Station (3 ply masks – 1,500 pieces, gloves – 2,000 sets, KN95 masks – 100 pieces, and face shield – 100 pieces), Hospital Queen Elizabeth 1 (3 ply masks – 1,000 pieces, N95 face mask – 300 pieces, KN95 face mask – 1,000 pieces, face shield – 200 pieces, Tyvek coverall – 50 pieces, PPE scrub suit – 150 sets), Klinik Kesihatan Luyang (3 ply mask – 1,000 pieces, N95 face mask – 200 pieces, KN95 face mask – 750 pieces, Face shield – 200 pieces, PPE scrub suit – 150 pieces), Poliklinik Penampang (3 ply mask – 1,000 pieces, N95 – 200 pieces, KN95 – 650 pieces, Face shield – 200 pieces, PPE scrub suit – 150 pieces), and Pejabat Kesihatan Penampang (N95 – 100 pieces and KN95 – 200 pieces).

As face masks are scarce in the market now, especially high grade masks, these items will be distributed to all the frontliners to protect themselves when they are on duty. Whilst our contribution may be small and simple, our objective today is to show our support to frontliners for their on-going efforts during this pandemic, said Darell and Dr Loriot.

Darell also wished to create awareness among the public to comply with SOPs to prevent the spread of Covid-19, even after the government eases the Movement Control Order.

“We have to adapt to the ‘new normal’ in our social activities in order to protect ourselves and our family,” said Darell.

“Some of the manufacturers in Sabah are allowed to start operations by this week, more business activities will be allowed sooner or later as mentioned by the Chief Minister. I hope people can equip themselves with the information of all the SOPs at the moment to prepare ourselves for the ease of MCO.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to celebrate Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Raya like how we used to celebrate as we still need to comply with SOPs to avoid the spread of virus.

“However, I still believe Festive seasons are the best time to remember the needy people, our team at MP office will continue our charity events to help them like how we did previously,” said Darell.