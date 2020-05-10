PM: CMCO extended to June 9

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced that the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be extended for another four weeks until June 9.

In a special televised address today, he said the decision was made following advice by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Security Council (NSC).

He also said many Malaysians have given their feedback for measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 to continue, despite the many positive developments achieved by Malaysia lately in bringing down the number of cases.

“I am aware that there are festivities during the coming weeks, such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Pesta Kaamatan and Gawai. But inter-state movement is still restricted, and therefore ‘balik kampung’ (travelling home for festivity) which involved crossing states will not be allowed.

“I know you may be sad, but be patient. Once the situation improves, you can go back,” he said.

The first phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO), which was introduced to break the chain of Covid-19 infection, was from March 18 to 31, followed by the second phase from April 1 to 14.

The MCO was then extended to its third phase from April 15 to 28, followed by the fourth phase from April 29 to May 12.

The CMCO, which allowed many economic sectors to open, was implemented since since May 4 although Sarawak only allows the reopening of these sectors beginning May 12.

Muhyiddin thanked all the state governments for cooperating with the federal government to implement the CMCO, saying this has allowed 6.6 million Malaysians to return to work.

“I anticipate these numbers will increase in the coming weeks. God-willing, with the increase of people returning to work, the economic activities in our country will be moving again.

“Those working will get salaries, and those trading will earn revenue and profit. This will be channelled to our economy and generate economic growth,” he said.

He also mentioned that all the regulation and standard operating procedures (SOP) during this CMCO period will remain until June 9 .

“Any changes in regulation, SOP and list of sectors allowed to operate will be informed from time to time,” he said.