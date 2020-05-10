Police seeking driver who rammed roadblock

KOTA KINABALU: Police are looking for the driver of a four-wheel-drive after the latter ran over a police roadblock at Kolombong here on Friday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the incident happened when the gray four-wheel-drive vehicle bearing the plate number KM95, rammed the police roadblock around 8 pm.

“The vehicle was heading towards Lintas from the Tuaran Bypass.

“We believed the driver was speeding which caused the incident,” he said yesterday.

Habibi said the vehicle also rammed and destroyed the Essential Services signage and several items.

Habibi was however thankful that none of the policemen, army and Rela personnel manning the roadblock were injured.

“We are currently investigating the case as well as locating the said vehicle,” said Habibi, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.