Precautionary measures against Covid-19 will be taken during one-day DUN sitting – Asfia

KUCHING: Steps and precautionary measures against Covid-19 will be taken during the one-day Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) tomorrow, said DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

He said after consultation with medical experts and health officials from the State Health Department, measures have been planned including social distancing, wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers, and checking of body temperatures when entering the DUN Building Complex.

During the sitting, he said, social distancing will be applied to seats inside the Chambers for all Honourable Members, State Secretary, State Attorney General, State Financial Secretary and Sarawak Federal Secretary.

Social distancing will also be applied to seats inside the Public Gallery for Political Secretaries and Head of Departments, he added.

“Fortunately, the Chambers of the DUN is spacious enough to allow and accommodate political distancing between the Sarawak Government and the opposition, at the same time maintain a social distancing among its Honourable Members,” Mohamad Asfia said in a press conference after chairing a pre-DUN meeting at the DUN Building Complex here today.

He said before the sitting commenced at 9am tomorrow, face masks will be provided and distributed to all Honourable Members and everyone entering the DUN building.

Hand sanitisers will also be made available at every entrance of the building, he said, while assuring that extensive disinfectant works have been carried out both internally and externally of the DUN building on April 1, 2020 and May 9, 2020.

“The State Health Department will be advising all Honourable Members and everyone entering the building, their body temperature will be taken by the medical personnel at all entrance into the DUN building,” said Mohamad Asfia.

He said all Honourable Members had been informed through a letter dated April 27, 2020 by the DUN Secretary that any of them who are under quarantine will be exempted from attending the one-day DUN sitting.

“From the medical and public health perspective, in the midst of a pandemic it is much safer to assemble 82 Honourable Members with social distancing in a disinfected building than to have thousands of voters voting with the social distancing in unsafe buildings throughout the state,” he said.