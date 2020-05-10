Public transport operators urged to abide by SOP to safeguard public well being – Lee

KUCHING: Sarawak Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin urges public transport operators and companies to abide the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by both federal and state governments to safeguard the well-being of the public.

As the state has allowed business activities to operate commencing Tuesday (May 12), Lee said it is imperative for all stakeholders to give their full cooperation to guard against the Covid-19 outbreak.

“So far, in Sarawak, the situation has very much improved but we must continue to exercise vigilance because if such safeguards are not practised or there is negligence, the danger of the virus will remain,” he said.

He asked such operators and companies to practise the recommended hygiene practises in ensuring their vehicles and vessels are safe for public usage, including promoting social distancing and wearing masks among passengers and checking their body temperature.

For express boats registered under Sarawak River Board, Lee said the state government has issued a guideline and SOP to inform the operators the requirements needed to be fulfilled when operating their vessels during this critical period of health crisis.

Moreover, Lee expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for providing a one-off cash assistance of RM600 to license van operators, taxi drivers and school bus operators in the state.

When rolling out Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 3.0 package, Abang Johari announced a cash assistance of RM600 to 959 licensed van operators, 1,976 taxi drivers and 739 school bus operators, costing the state government RM2.2 million.

“The state government fully understand the predicament that school bus operators are in since schools are closed during this period and these operators do not have students to transport.”

Also, Lee also said he was grateful for the RM500 one-off cash payment to registered small boat operators (penambang) in the state as laid out under the BKSS 3.0