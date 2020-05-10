Sarawak to comply with CMCO extension until June 9 – SDMC

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has agreed to comply with the extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for another four weeks until June 9 as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today, said the State Disaster Management Committee.

It said in a statement that for economic sectors which are allowed to reopen on May 12, the guidelines provided previously will apply until June 9.

The committee also said it has directed all Residents to enhance and strengthen the monitoring and enforcement of all economic sectors which will reopen on May 12.

“The CMCO Compliance Monitoring Team meetings have been held in the respective divisions led by the police and comprised of all enforcement agencies such as the local authorities, Civil Defence Force (APM) and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela),” it said.

Muhyiddin in a special televised addressed today said the decision to extend the CMCO was made following advice by the Ministry of Health and National Security Council.

Though the country has managed to bring down the number of Covid-19 cases, he said many Malaysians had given their feedback for measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 to continue.

The first phase of the MCO was first introduced from March 18 to 31 to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

It was then extended to its second and third phases from April 1 to 14 and April 15 to 28 respectively followed by the fourth phase from April 29 to May 12.

The CMCO, which allowed many economic sectors to open, was implemented since May 4 although Sarawak only allows the reopening of these sectors beginning May 12.