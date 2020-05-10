“Shahir and Mastura, you are our heroes” – Health DG

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah once again took to social media to express his gratitude and appreciation towards Health Ministry (MOH) frontliners.

This time it was for health inspectors Shahir Razali and Mastura Maznor whom he called heroes, saying that they truly internalised the ministry’s tagline ‘we are ready to serve’.

“Treating human life delicately without racial or religious boundaries. Our health inspector Shahir Razali carrying this elderly Chinese aunty to the centre for Covid-19 testing.

“Fasting in Ramadan and serving the people in need while on full personal protective equipment (PPE) suits, indeed you guys are our heroes‬. Very proud of you both and thank you,” Dr Noor Hisham wrote on his Facebook post, last night.

He attached the post with two images, the first showing one of duo carrying the senior citizen while the other held a walker, and the second image showed four frontliners in full PPE suit, with the words ‘We Love Malaysia, Stay Safe’ written on their gloves.

Their kind gesture also attracted netizens who showered praises and accolades in the comment section, with the post garnering more than 16,000 likes and 756 shares within an hour.

Ida Zulridah wrote: “Alhamdulillah… congratulations En Shahir Razali and Mastura Maznor.. we are proud of you and the MOH workforce… thank you Dato’… thank you frontliners.

Chong Choy Lin wrote: “Thank you En Shahir Razali and Mastura Maznor. Your act has touched us all. Thank you again for showing the true spirit and demands of your profession…I believe many more frontliners have noble hearts like the both of you….TQ frontliners”.

Meanwhile, Shylaja Ramotharan posted: “Malaysians help one another irrespective of race. Salute you Abang Shahir Razali and Kakak Mastura Maznor. May all your undertakings be eased…” – Bernama