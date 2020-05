KOTA KINABALU: Six more patients in Sabah recovered from Covid-19 yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported.

Two of patients are in Tuaran while the remaining four are one each in Tawau, Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu and Beaufort.

All eleven patients in Beaufort have recovered which means that the district no longer has any active cases.

In total, there are now 287 recovered patients in Sabah.

The number of positive cases in the state remained at 317 as no new cases were registered yesterday.