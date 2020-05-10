The expectation of falling property prices

Market people always say this: sell in May and walk away! Is this going to be true for this month? Let’s make a study of this topic.

For the past 10 years, I have been preaching that whenever there is a financial crisis, the first market instrument that will be affected is currency, followed by the stock market.

Next, we should look at commodity prices making whipsaw movements since they are affected by the US dollar fluctuation, and countered by the domestic currency. When a global crisis erupts, what we shall see in the third wave ripple might be property prices in real estate.

In fact, property players might see potential buyers rushing out of market and turn into cold seats.

Nevertheless, the hardest impact will come only after six months when developers run out of cash and begin to sell off their remaining units in cheap prices to recover cost. On the other hand, many existing home dwellers may not be able to repay housing loan on time and eventually cause a collapse!

The global pandemic crisis of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) has had its impact since January till now, spreading its fangs from Asia to Euro-American markets.

Looking across the Asia markets, the general prices of property indexes have fallen about 30 per cent and is begin to recover. In Europe and US markets, most such property indexes in ETF securities have lost an estimate 40 per cent value though most have begun to make recovery too.

In US market, the number of unemployment accumulated shortly over the past two months has exceeded 26 million and more than 10 per cent benchmark on nationwide record.

The US Federal Reserve official has commented that this pandemic crisis is worst since the Great Depression in 1930’s and it has wiped out all the jobs created since then.

What we are looking at the post-coronavirus is the side effects of this crisis. No one knows how fast can the vaccine be created and be administered on humans. Even though businesses will re-open a few months from now, many outlets and storewide will run their businesses differently from the past due to the control of entering crowds.

With rising unemployment in many countries and take a while to settle down, housing loan delinquency will be highly expected. This is going to be another horrendous impact that will sweep across many regions causing property prices to topple. Whether we predict it correctly or not, we shall see this unfold in the third quarter seasons of the year. Trade well.

Dar Wong is a professional in financial industry. The opinion is solely at his own. He can be reached at [email protected]