UMT coordinates return of IPT students in Terengganu to Sarawak

KUALA NERUS: A total of 160 students from 10 public and private Institutions of Higher Learning (IPT) in the East Coast Zone were sent home to Sarawak on a special flight today.

Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Nor Aieni Mokhtar said the flight departed from the Sultan Mahmud Airport here at 11.05 am and scheduled to arrive in Sarawak at noon.

She said UMT had been tasked with coordinating the trip home of the Sarawak students, and also to receive students from the peninsula who are scheduled to arrive from Sarawak this evening.

The return flight from Sarawak, carrying 160 students, is scheduled to arrive here at 4.30 pm, she told reporters when met at the airport today.

“Alhamdulillah, all the students who were sent home to Sarawak passed the series of health screenings conducted by UMT’s University Health Centre (PKU).

“The process conducted by UMT is according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Higher Education Ministry and the National Security Council, with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“My advice to the students is for them to always comply with the SOP throughout their journey home and to always maintain their hygiene,” she said when met at the airport here today.

Of the 160 students, 55 are from UMT, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (43), Universiti Malaysia Pahang 24), Terengganu Safety Training Centre (13), Universiti Teknologi Mara Terengganu (10), Ranaco College (five), Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Polytechnic (four) , Universiti Tun Hussein Onn (three) UCSI (two) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (one).

On the students arriving from Sarawak later this afternoon, Nor Aieni said 91 of them are from Terengganu, Kelantan (30), Pahang (22) and Selangor (70).

“I am satisfied with the smooth process involved in the sending of the students, which is handled by the Student Affairs Division and assisted by the university’s health center, security division, Development and Property office, Corporate Communications Office, uniformed bodies and UMT volunteers, as well as the Royal Malaysia Police, National Security Council, Ministry of Health and the Fire and Rescue Department,” said Nor Aieni.

She also thanked Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad for the continued support in ensuring that the students could return home to their families to spend the remaining Ramadan and celebrate Aidilfitri. – Bernama