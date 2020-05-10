Uncle Kentang provides free meals for the poor

MIRI: Philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng or better known as ‘Uncle Kentang’ in social media, has set up a public kitchen here to provide free meals for the less fortunate people.

He announced this in his official website last Tuesday, and urged members of the public to support their effort to ensure its success.

The public kitchen, which is managed by Cafe Inc, allows members of the public to make a donation to purchase and deliver cooked food to the target group.

According to owner of Cafe Inc, Shah Izuandi, he contacted Kuan after reading in social media about his public kitchen in Puchong, and asked for one to be set up here.

“I was touched when I read about the public kitchen in Puchong and my friend Albert Chung suggested that we do the same in Miri. So I contacted Kuan and he agreed to do one here as well,” Shah said when contacted yesterday.

After receiving the green light from Kuan, Shah immediately came up with the breaking of fast menu for the public kitchen.

He said the public kitchen is open to the poor and less fortunate members of the public irrespective of their race and religion. Each meal set for five persons is priced at RM50, and there are four different sets to choose from. Donors can purchase any of the set and Cafe Inc will deliver them to the poor and less fortunate people here.

“We estimate that RM50 will be able to cover the meal price for five persons including the delivery charge,” he said.

For more information on this, members of the public wanting to make a donation can contact Shah at 010-5696935.