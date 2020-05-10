Unlicensed hawkers, traders reminded to apply for permits

MIRI: Unlicensed hawkers and traders who have yet to apply for trading permits from the local government are asked to do so before end of this month.

The reminder came from Kelvin Hii, the special assistant to Miri Mayor Adam Yii, who said only those who had applied for and received their permits would be eligible to apply for the Sarawakku Sayang Assistance Package (BKSS) grant of RM1,500.

“For those who have already applied for the trading permits and also downloaded the Sarawak Pay mobile application, the payment of the BKSS would be paid in two phases. Therefore, it is important to repeatedly reminded those who have yet apply for the permits to do so before the deadline on this end of month,” said Hii.

Hii also lauded the announcement by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi ABang Johari Tun Openg about the state government giving an additional special grant of RM750 to every petty hawker and trader registered under the local councils.

“This is an opportunity for those unlicensed hawkers and traders to register with local councils and later, to receive the financial assistance from the state government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hii revealed that the SUPP Pujut branch – where Yii is the chairman, and also the Krokop sub-branch, had gradually begun resuming their operations and would be focusing on assisting permit registration for hawkers and traders.

In observing proper social distancing, applicants have several options to submit their applications including via Miri City Council from 8am to noon and from 2pm to 4pm – Monday to Friday; and Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) from 8am to noon and from 2pm to 4pm – Monday to Friday; as well as service booths at Tamu Muhibbah entrance (8am-1pm, from Monday to Friday); Taman Tunku Market (8am-10am on May 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26); and Nam Leong Supermarket in Senadin (8am-10am on May 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28).

Those with Internet access can apply via https://community-service.sarawak.gov.my/community/loadLandingPageRegistration, click on ‘Borang Permohonan Permit’.

For more information, contact MCC on 085-442 451.