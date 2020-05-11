36.2 mln face masks distributed to State Disaster Management Committees nationwide – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: The federal government has distributed 32.6 million free face masks to each State Disaster Management Committee nationwide, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Through the state disaster management committee, Ismail Sabri said the face masks have also been further distributed to their respective District Disaster Management Committee to be delivered to each household.

“The delivery of the free face masks is expected to benefit 8.16 million households and the responsibility now is on the District Disaster Management Committee to distribute it,” said Ismail Sabri at a press conference at Putrajaya today.

However, he said that it might take a longer period to distribute the free face masks to all households in East Malaysia states, namely Sabah and Sarawak.

The free face masks initiative was initially announced by the federal government to be given to all households nationwide in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.