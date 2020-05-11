Batu Kitang rep disappointed with Soon Koh’s absence from DUN sitting

KUCHING: Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang has expressed his disappointment that former Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh had decided not to attend the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

“I feel sad and disappointed that Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who served as the Second Finance Minister for the last 15 years, is not here today to support the Sarawak government,” he said when met at the lobby of DUN Complex after attending the one-day sitting.

Lo, however, threw his support for the current Second Finance Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who had earlier told the august House that he was shocked to find Wong questioning the ability of the state government in financing its Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) packages.

“I support Datuk Amar Douglas when he said that Dato Sri Wong should know that the RM2.55 billion (BKSS) expenditure comes from a contingency fund.

“We have contingency fund and not like what Dato Sri Wong had claimed. We all know that Sarawak’s finances are very sound and we are the only state in the whole of Malaysia with the biggest reserve,” he said.

Uggah in his speech dismissed the Bawang Assan assemblyman’s claim that the state government had not provided any provision for the Contingency Fund in the 2020 State Budget.

He said it was baffling to see someone who had served as a second finance minister in Sarawak for 15 years to be so out of touch with the state’s financial system let along the financial mechanism that he has supported before his resignation less than a year ago.

Wong in a statement on May 5 questioned how Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg could appropriate such large funds without the approval of the DUN since the state government did not provide any provision for any Contingency Fund in the Budget 2020 to pay for the RM2.55 billion BKSS packages.