Business owners support decision for reopening

KUCHING: Business owners here are in support of the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) decision of allowing the reopening of various economic sectors in Sarawak on May 12.

The decision was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at a special press conference on Saturday, who said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be published in newspapers yesterday (May 10) and SDMC would also notify the various stakeholders and industry players of the decision.

Awang Nur Nasrien Awang Mohd Suhaidi, 29, a burger joint owner is happy with the announcement and plans to discuss it with his staff. He hopes to increase the opening hours and get more staff back to work as there are more people coming to buy from the outlets.

“Maybe if we have to put the tables far away like in KL…which I think looks like in an exam hall, I think my customers would not dine in and prefer takeaway instead.”

A satay stall operator, Umaira Liani, 36, says it is a good move by the state government as it allows those who do not have any income during the Movement Control Order (MCO) to go out and work.

“We have been allowing walk-in customers since 4-people in a vehicle is allowed. We don’t offer delivery anymore as our part-time runners have resumed working.” She says customers have to adhere to social distancing by following markers on the floor and hand sanitisers are also provided.

Winston Lim, 51, a businessman, agrees that the state government is moving in the right direction by letting businesses open gradually.

“The gradual allowing of businesses to reopen except those that attract crowds and close contact is a good decision. Though Sarawak is recording lower positive Covid-19 cases, we should still stick to precautions.”

Asked if he plans to reopen on May 12, he says it is up to the mall management’s decision.

Previously, the mall management allowed him to reopen on May 13 but with the new announcement he is not sure if it will be changed to one day earlier.

The MCO was put into place from March 18, with businesses allowed to open gradually, and relaxing of the one person per vehicle rule to four people per vehicle.