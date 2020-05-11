Covid-19: No positive cases detected in Sarawak – SDMC

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded no positive cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, keeping the cumulative total at 543 since it was first detected on March 13.

Bintulu, which was previously a yellow zone, is now a green zone after not having any new cases for the past 14 days, informed the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

Only Kuching remains a red zone with 79 active cases.

The Committee also said that nine patients had recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total of recovered and discharged cases to 369 so far. All nine were from Sarawak General Hospital.

Out of the overall positive cases, 67.96 per cent have recovered from the disease.

As for Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases, the state recorded 57 cases Monday, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 5,971.

“From the total, 42 are still pending lab test results,” SDMC said.

There are 154 patients who are still under treatment, out of which three are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and two are on ventilator support.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), the Committee said there were 74 new arrivals from overseas, Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan recorded today and they are now undergoing their quarantine at 31 hotels statewide. The cumulative total of PUS are 3,611.

To date, Sarawak has recorded 17 deaths from the deadly disease.