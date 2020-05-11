Covid-19: One death, 70 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today

KUCHING: Malaysia today recorded another death from Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19), bringing the total death toll to 109, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“The 109th death (Case 6,657) involved a Malaysian male aged 63 and had a history of diabetes and liver cancer

“He was admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital on May 8 and died on May 10 at 5.15am,” he said when giving daily updates on the nationwide Covid-19 situation at a press conference in Putrajaya today.

He also said that there were 70 new positive Covid-19 cases as at 12pm today, bringing the total cumulative cases to 6,726.

Out of the 70 new positive cases, 13 of them were import cases while the remaining 57 were local cases.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that there were 88 cases have recovered from the virus and were discharged today, bringing the total recovered cases to 5,113.

Currently, the total cumulative tally for active cases is at 1,504, where 20 of them are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which seven require ventilator support, Dr Noor Hisham said.