Decision on prayers at mosques to be known this week

TANAH MERAH: The decision on whether to allow Muslims to pray at mosques will be known this week, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

He said the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs, which held a special meeting last Friday, had sought the views of the Ministry of Health (MOH), medical experts, religious scholars, mufti and the chairmen of the respective state religious affairs committees on the matter.

“We have concluded that there are certain approaches that can be implemented, but there are procedures to be observed before it can be announced.

“The matter has to go through the National Security Council and then presented to the cabinet to be refined before it is brought to the respective state religious authorities and the Conference of Rulers,” he told reporters at a “Musa’adah COVID” programme involving the presentation of essential food items to the poor in Kampung Bukit Tebu here today.

However, Ahmad Marzuk said he expected an announcement on the matter to be made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin this week. – BERNAMA