Lazada hosts digital job fair to help Malaysians bounce back

KUALA LUMPUR: Leading eCommerce platform Lazada Malaysia is launching an online job fair, Jom Cari Kerja, on May 13 and 14 that will feature over 1,000 jobs from across various industries, including FMCG, eCommerce, banking, finance, retail, supply chain, F&B, electronics and pharmaceutical.

Currently Lazada Malaysia is in discussion with around 50 international and local companies for the first ever digital career fair in partnership with job search platform WOBB. The participating companies, which are offering positions for fresh graduates and up to senior executives, include Samsung, Nestle, ,Tesco, RHB Bank Bhd, Citibank, Kimberly-Clark, Al-Futtaim, KPMG, Village Grocer, Ben’s Independent Grocer, and more.

For those searching for roles in eCommerce, there are roles available from Lazada sellers, as well as associate to managerial positions in various departments including operations, advertising, and category teams at Lazada Malaysia. To access the online job fair, users can simply scan the QR code, or search for ‘Jom Cari Kerja’ on the Lazada app, or click the respective in-app homepage banner.

“We know of Malaysians who have gone through a rough patch after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, and people have started to experience job loss. As we move onto the next phase of the Conditional Movement Control Order, we hope to further our efforts in stabilising the livelihoods of Malaysians, by offering our platform for companies to connect with potential applicants, empowering job-seekers to bounce back on their feet,” said Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer Leo Chow.

With one-third of the Malaysian population shopping on the platform every month, Lazada enables companies to market job openings to more potential applicants.

From helping farmers and fishermen go online, partnering with NGOs for community aid, to offering a stimulus package to aid local SMEs, Jom Cari Kerja is Lazada Malaysia’s next step in its ongoing support to the community’s needs, and the nation’s economic rejuvenation.