Malaysian Judiciary to enforce strict health, safety SOP for Open Court hearings nationwide

KUCHING: The Malaysian Judiciary will enforce strict health and safety Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) and guidelines when Open Court hearings resume in stages throughout the country beginning May 13, informed the Office of the Chief Registrar Federal Court of Malaysia Palace of Justice.

In a statement Monday, it said in line with the precautionary measures implemented by the Government of Malaysia to contain the spread of Covid-19 as best as possible, the SOP would include having all persons to be required to check their case status prior to coming to Court.

“Parties are encourage to file documents through e-filing at Courts which have the e-filing service.

“All persons who attend Court are required to download and complete the Court Visitor Form from the Judiciary’s Official Website for social tracing purposes. The Visitor Forms are also available at the Court premises,” it stated.

The Office also informed tat each and every Court throughout Malaysia will only have one point of entry into their respective premises.

“Only who have business with the Court will be allowed to enter the premises. In criminal cases, only one family member will be allowed to enter Court premises.

“Only one client per party is allowed to be in the Court building during the hearing of their case,” it said.

It stressed that it is mandatory to wear a face mask at all times within the Court premises and that the Court will not provide face masks to persons attending Court.

“The body temperature of each individual seeking to enter the Courts will be taken and only those individuals with a body temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and below will be allowed to enter.

“Parties and the public are advised not to attend Court if they are unwell,” it said.

Other SOP include that all persons are required to conduct business at the designated counter or Court without delay; witnesses or parties to a proceeding will only be allowed into the Court premises 30 minutes before the hearing of their case begins; witnesses are required to liaise with their respective police officers or lawyers prior to their case for Court attendance and other matters in the Court premises; a there is limited seating and space in Open Court, all parties are required to sit within the borders marked on the seats to maintain social distancing; and all persons are required to leave the Court premises as soon as their matter is completed.

The Office also reminded the importance of maintaining the cleanliness of Court premises and requested all to comply with directions issued by the Health Ministry of Malaysia (MOH) from time to time.

For further information regarding the Judiciary’s SOP, visit the Judiciary’s Official Website at www.kehakiman.gov.my.