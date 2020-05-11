Most have adapted to new life under MCO

BINTULU: Most people have adapted to the new life under the Movement Control Order (MCO) since it took effect on March 18.

Therefore, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement about the extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) until June 9 yesterday was not really a surprise to them.

Abdul Rahman Ibrahim, 51, regarded the CMCO as one of the ways to guide the people on the ‘new norms post Covid-19’.

“Under the CMCO, there is more flexibility with the reopening of economic activities in most sectors, enabling the people to generate incomes,” he said.

He said those with fixed salaries might not be affected by the CMCO, but workers in the private sector especially in the services industry that depended on customers had been suffering because of the restriction in people’s movement and also lesser spending.

“This has affected their incomes – not all people received the assistance from the government; there are those who are not entitled for the aid, but in reality, they really need assistance during this trying time,” said Abdul Rahman.

Kairulnieza Waynie, 47, was glad that the situation in the country had been improving and the spread of Covid-19 infection had been contained.

“However, we are facing a difficult and challenging economy, even with economic stimulus packages being implemented in phases. The unemployment rate has increased up to four per cent and the social impact is very worrying,” he said.

He viewed the extension of CMCO as ‘a realistic move’.

“The people have to live with the new norms and the standard operating procedure (SOP) – it may seem awkward at first, but people would get used to it gradually,” said Kairulnieza.

For singer Tuah Jili, 50, Covid-19 and the MCO had affected his life in many aspects.

“Financial-wise, now we don’t get any payment for entertainment jobs as we used to have as side incomes, which have helped me a lot although I do have a fixed salary,” he said.

He said full-time singers had been adversely affected, since most activities planned earlier had to be cancelled or postponed.

“Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak this year will not be celebrated as usual; they will not be as joyful as they were before,” lamented Tuah, who has been stranded in Kuching since March 15.

Mohamad Salman Mahli, 37, agreed with the extension of CMCO.

“Now we have to live with new norms, and emphasis on our personal hygiene and social distancing – we have to get used to all these changes. Take this fasting month, for example’ there’s Ramadan bazaar and no ‘tarawih’ (mass nightly prayer during Ramadan). There will be no Raya prayer, and even Raya visiting will be limited.

“Hopefully, people would be able to adapt to these changes and in terms of our occupation, we have to adapt to new ways to stop the transmission of the coronavirus,” said Salman.

Meanwhile, Bilong Siting felt that the CMCO had been affecting everyday life and religious obligations.

“Big families in the longhouse cannot get together to celebrate Gawai; the church activities are restricted,” he lamented.