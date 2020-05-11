MyCEB continues to enrich business events through partnership

KUCHING: Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Malaysia continues to boost the nation’s business events industry by bringing in the outstanding online education platform by the International Association of Professional Congress Organisers (IAPCO) through a fruitful partnership with Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

For the first time, Malaysia welcomes the new IAPCO webEDGE platform, allowing meeting professionals from any discipline to access a fully immersive 14-course congress project management package.

All content is delivered by meetings industry experts using real-life case studies which will be readily accessible anytime, anywhere.

“While business tourism, like most economic sectors have slowed due to the pandemic, it is also a time for everyone to take a step back and not only plan for the future, but include learning and development as part of the process for a bigger and better comeback,” MyCEB chief executive officer Datuk Seri Abdul Khani said.

“We believe this will elevate the professionalism of PCOs and the supply chains in Malaysia for the business events industry.

“When we had the discussion with IAPCO and Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on webEDGE platform, we were very much sold to the idea as learning and development never stops.

“In an industry that is primarily about international business, it is therefore crucial to continuously speak on a global level. This is where we see webEDGE playing its role”.

MyCEB’s support comes in various aspects, from expertise to monetary means. Abdul Khani said that MyCEB and partners will be rolling out a communications campaign to promote webEDGE.

“It is learning at your own time, that is the advantage of digital training, hence we are highly communicating through our websites and social media channels. MyCEB is mobilising our database to let industry players know the opportunities.

“The sessions that participants take part in are not a touch-and-go process as they can earn their completion certification and a social media badge.”

“I would like to express my upmost gratitude to our global partner IAPCO, and Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre for hosting all grounds and logistics as well as being the venue host for The EDGE Seminar in 2021.

“I believe it is a session of great impact to businesses and I look forward to the fruitful outcome of webEDGE.”

A learning platform, webEDGE is slated to provide immensely valuable insights of the industry to business event players including Professional Conference Organisers, Meeting Planners, Associations, Venues and others.

These insights refer to a wide range of topic such as Budgets, Cultural Intelligence, Negotiations, Risk and Crisis Management and many more. The modules will be presented by 24 meeting industry experts from IAPCO accredited member companies and is approved by the Events Industry Council for a total of 15.25 CMP clock hours.

webEDGE is currently live and is complimentary to all members of IAPCO. For non-members, an access fee of 140 euros (approximately RM655) applies for the entire course. A special rate of 50 per cent discount of the access fee will be given to Malaysian-based users.