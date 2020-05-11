No new case, one readmitted in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah registered zero positive novel coronavirus (Covid-19) case for the third consecutive day yesterday, but the cummulative recoveries have decreased by one patient to 286, the Ministry of Health reported.

According to the statistics, a recovered patient in Keningau has been readmitted for treatment.

The number of positive cases in the state remained at 317.

Meanwhile, State Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, in her statement on Saturday said that 49,988 Covid-19 tests had been conducted in Sabah as of that day.

She said a total of 1,377 tests had been carried out on May 8, nine of which were found to be positive. All nine were repeat samples.

She said the Health Department also received many enquiries from operators, employers and public as whether Covid-19 screening was a prerequisite to resume operation.

“At this time, screening services in private facilities are limited.

“As such, the Health Department advises all employers to focus on preparing the standard operating procedures (SOP) which integrate important elements including screening for fever and Covid-19 symptoms, social distancing, hand hygiene practices, usage of face masks and cleanliness of the premises.

“These are the new norms aimed at protecting employees and clients against Covid-19 infection,” she said.

Following the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal’s allowing of several more sectors to reopen, Dr Rundi advised operators and employers to obtain the latest information on the SOP for the respective sectors from the National Security Council’s (NSC) website at http://www.mkn.gov.my/web/ms/sop-pembukaan-semula-ekonomi/