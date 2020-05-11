Provide special SOP to enable businesses disallowed during CMCO to resume operations, state govt urged

KUCHING: The state government should come up with a special Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for some business sectors which are still not allowed to operate under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to enable them to resume operations soon, said Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei.

Wong said since almost all business sectors have been allowed to resume their operations from tomorrow (May 12), the state government should consider the same policy for businesses which are still not allowed to operate such as the barber, beauty salons and photography shops.

“Almost all business activities have ceased for nearly two months. If certain sectors are still disallowed to operate, we will be seeing more closure of businesses, resulting in a higher unemployment rate,” he added.

Wong however said that he understands the difficulty that the state government is facing when it comes to striking a balance between containing the spread of Covid-19 and economic recovery.

Nevertheless, he said that the state government should not neglect the businesses that had recorded zero revenue since the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“What puzzles me is that the government will allow gatherings of not exceeding 20 people and outdoor activities involving not more than 10 people during the forthcoming festive celebrations. If such activities will be allowed, why can’t barber and beauty salons involving one-on-one activities be allowed?” he questioned.

Wong thus proposed that the state government come up with special SOP for the mentioned businesses to resume operations without jeopardising the efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said the businesses could resume operations based on appointments, and with limited number of customers.

Apart from that, Wong also proposed for the state government to offer special financial aid to the business operators of sectors which are not allowed to operate so that they could survive the current Covid-19 pandemic.