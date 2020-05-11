Remains of baby boy in box found placed at fence of surau at Taman Sri Wangi

KUCHING: The remains of a baby boy was found in a box that was placed at the fence of a surau at Taman Sri Wangi here yesterday.

Kuching Police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said police received an information regarding the discovery of the remains of a baby boy at around 9.35pm last night.

According to him, a Bilal of the surau in the residential area said he saw the box being placed at the fence two days earlier at around 11.15am but did not check it as he did not suspect anything suspicious and thought that the box might belong to an individual who would take it back.

“However, at around 9.35pm last night when the Bilal and another friend were on their way for prayers at the ‘surau’, they smelled a foul odour coming from the box and decided to check the box.

“When they opened the box, they found the remains of a baby that was wrapped in a small towel. They immediately informed the police after that,” he said through a press statement here today.

He added that the remains of the baby boy was later sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for disposal of a dead baby.

Awang Din urged the public who have information about the case to contact the police at 082-221134 or 082-244444.