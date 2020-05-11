Sarawak Energy customer service counter, meter reading, bill delivery services to resume May 12

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy will be resuming its customer service counter operations, meter reading and bill delivery services starting tomorrow (May 12), in line with the government’s Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) directive.

In a statement today, the utilities company said that the aforementioned services had stopped in mid-March, following the implementation of the first phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Sarawak Energy will exercise precautionary health measures in resuming the services and operation in accordance with government and company standard operating procedures.

“This includes controlling the number of customers inside the customer service centre and thermal scanning of customers entering the premises,” the statement said.

Customers entering Sarawak Energy premises are advised wear face masks and comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). Hand sanitisers will be provided at the centre.

Customer service counters at main stations in Kuching, Sri Aman, Sibu, Sarikei, Miri, Bintulu and Limbang will be operating from 8.30am to 4.00pm while other stations will be operating from 8.00am to 12noon daily.

To avoid conducting or to minimise face to face transactions, customers were also encouraged to continue to use SEB cares, Sarawak Energy’s online application for tracking and payment of bills as well as for other online functions.

The ‘SEB cares’ mobile app can be downloaded in Play Store or App Store or here for matters on billing and meter reading, bill payments and reporting of any technical issues.

Aside from SEB cares, payment of bills can also be conducted through other platforms such as online banking via JomPay and e-Wallets like Sarawak Pay and Boost as well as online shopping platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.

Payment kiosks located in Kuching (Saradise), Bintulu and Miri customer service centres continue to be in operation from 7am to 7pm daily.

For further enquiries, customers can contact Sarawak Energy’s customer care centre at 1300-88-3111 or email at [email protected]