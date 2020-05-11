See, Baru’s motions dismissed by Asfia during one-day DUN sitting

KUCHING: State Legislative Assembly (DUN) speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar dismissed two private member motions during the sitting today, one by Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How and the other by Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

See’s motion sought the state government to reveal the full settlement terms between Petronas and the state government on the State Sales Tax (SST), where the national oil corporation had agreed to pay RM2 billion owed to the state in SST.

Apart from that, he also sought for the august House to review, appraise and deliberate on the terms and concessions, and to instruct the State Government on its present and future conduct of the legal proceedings to safeguard the sovereign rights of Sarawak to its land and resources.

See said the agreement for Petronas to pay RM2 billion to settle the sales tax imposed on their petroleum products for the year 2019, and that future petroleum products sales tax will be reduced and staggered based on future negotiations, would have detrimental and dire financial consequences on the state.

He said this meant that the state’s concession to expressly accept that all previous agreements between the two parties made under the Petroleum Development Act 1974 are still valid and enforceable, and that Petronas is still recognised as having full ownership and control over national oil and gas development, in line with the Federal Constitution, were concessions made in contravention of the desires, demands, decision and resolution of this august House and those of the Sarawakians, were unacceptable by the DUN.

Pointing out DUN’s Standing Order 89 and Article 24(1) of the State Constitution of Sarawak, Asfia said See’s motion should have been brought to the existing Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Consultative Committee first, which comprises members from all political parties including the opposition.

“Only after such matters being discussed, the consultative committee shall advise this august House on the course of action this house shall embark.

“Therefore this motion has to be referred to the consultative committee first before it is brought to the House.

“The motion is therefore dismissed,” said Asfia.

See’s motion came after Petronas agreed to pay up the state government with RM2 billion it owed from the 2019 SST.

A joint statement signed by Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relationship and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Petronas chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh on May 8 said both parties dropped their legal suits against each other and in addition, Sarawak had agreed to reduce the SST rate imposed on the corporation from the current five per cent in phases.

“Both parties agreed that this would be the best approach in settling these issues as well as to create a more stable business environment and investment.

“The approach would also enable continuous development in the national oil and gas industry particularly in this current unstable market situation,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Baru’s motion was asking for the DUN to amend the Supplementary Supply (2020) Bill, 2020 to include the authorisation of the allocation of RM2.25 billion from the Consolidated Fund for the expenditures for the scheduled and specified services not provided for or not fully provided for in the Supply (2020) Ordinance, 2019 before being tabled.

Asfia said the motion violated Standing Order 67(4) and 67(7), where the Supplementary Supply Bill can be introduced and read without amendment or debate.

“According to Standing Order 67(a), when the Supplementary Supply Bill has been reported in the Dewan, a motion for the third reading thereof shall thereupon be made by the minister. Such motion shall not require to be seconded and shall be decided without amendment or debate.

“Based on the provisions, the motion is dismissed,” he said.