Sibu eatery operators still cautious about allowing dine-in from tomorrow

SIBU: Although It has been close two months since the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced and eateries limited to only takeaway orders, some eatery operators here are still reluctant to resume tomorrow.

Wong Teck Ming told The Borneo Post that he would not reopen his coffee shop at Brooke Drive for dine-in customers until he was confident that the situation was better.

He said this was for the safety of not just his customers, but himself and his workers too as he was not convinced that the virus was under control.

He also said that based on the feedback from his customers, most of them preferred to continue with takeaways as this was the safest practice so far.

“It is still too early to tell. No one will not know what is going to happen yet.

“However, based on the feedback from customers, they feel it is troublesome as they are required to wash their hands and must give their names and contact numbers. They do not feel secure doing such things,” he said.

Wong currently opens his shop for takeaway only from morning until noon.

To protect himself, he sterilises all money he receives.

Novi Chieng, who operates a cafe at Lorong Pahlawan, said she might only open her café for dine-in when the school reopens.

She admitted that she was not confident that safety could be preserved once she opens her care for dine-in as she believed that not everyone would follow the new normal and some might be complacent.

“I am sharing this business with two other partners, Jessie Tang and Wong Chee Lang, and all of us agreed not to open the café for dine in at the moment,” she said.

She also said that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) introduced by the state disaster management committee for dine in was not practical due to the limited space of her café.

Another coffee shop owner in Sibu Jaya said that he would continue with only the takeaway business for now.

He said he was still not sure how to go about with the guidelines, thus he rather continues with the takeaway to avoid any summons.

“Maybe after a while, once I understand what to do, then I will open my coffee shop for dine in,” said the coffee shop owner who wished to be identified as Lau.

Meanwhile, a kampua stall operator, who only wanted to be known as Ngu, said he would comply with SOP and re-open for dine-in tomorrow.

“The tables are being arranged already according to SOP to ensure that the social distancing is practiced. We will take every precaution as required by the authorities,” he said.

According to him, he did not expect to have his business back to normal, but hoping to at least have a better income.

“There is a drop of about 50 per cent in my business since the start of MCO,” he said when met at his stall at Jalan Keranji.

The state government has allowed almost all businesses to reopen from tomorrow under strict SOP.