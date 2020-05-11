Sony introduces latest WF-SP800N sports headphones

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony announced the WF-SP800N sport headphones, its newest wireless noise canceling model.

Designed for an active lifestyle, the WF-SP800N is perfect for any activity, whether it be running for the train or on the treadmill. This powerful sport headphone enhances music experiences with a secure fit, IP55 rating for water and dust resistance and long battery life.

“With the perfect combination of noise canceling and sweat resistance, these headphones help any athlete stay focused on their goals,” said Sony Electronics Asia Pacific Video & Sound Division, Consumer Business Group general manager Yukihiro Kitajima.

“Whether you’re working out at home or hitting the running trails, WF-SP800N brings your motivation to the next level.”

The new headphones features an IP55 rating, meaning that splashes, sweat and dust won’t stop these water-resistant headphones or the workout. Their soft-cushioned arc supporter and three-dimensional curved design ensure a secure, comfortable fit and after a tough training session, users can even wash them off.

The compact charging case offers power on-the-go. Holding a full charge, the case provides 18 hours of music playback with noise canceling switched on and up to 26 hours switched off . When in a hurry, 10 minutes quick charging gives up to 60 minutes of music playback. Thanks to a Bluetooth chip borrowed from the award-winning WF-1000XM3 truly wireless headphones coupled with an optimised antenna design, the earphones ensure a stable connection with outstanding listening.

The WF-SP800N features the latest noise canceling technology to block out distractions like the sounds of the street or the barbells at the gym. EXTRA BASS delivers powerful, punchy, low-end sound, helping users power through their work or workout. With the free-of-charge ‘Sony Headphones Connect’ companion app, it’s easy to customise the audio to create a relaxed listening experience at home or to boost the bass to charge up a workout.

Aside from that, the Sony WF-SP800N features 360 Reality Audio and Adaptive Sound Control.

Its smart control technology enables users to play, stop or skip through music and adjust the volume by simply placing a finger on the right earbud and then turn down the music by placing a finger on the left earbud. The quick attention feature instantly turns the volume down and lets in ambient sound so users can chat without needing to remove the earbuds.

It also has a wearing detection feature which automatically detects when the earbuds are taken out. Pause the music instantly by taking one of the earbuds out and the music will automatically resume when the earbud is put back in again.

The WF-SP800N will be available in Malaysia from July 2020.