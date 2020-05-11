Soon Koh dares Uggah to show DUN approval for contingency fund in 2020 budget

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has challenged Deputy Chief MInister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas to prove to the public that the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) had approved a Contingency Fund for the 2020 State Budget.

Reacting to Uggah’s claim that he was misleading the public when he questioned how the state government would finance the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) packages, he said a Contingency Fund was approved for the 2019 State Budget but not for this year.

“I say that there is no Contingency Fund approved by the DUN in the 2020 Budget that can be used for the aid packages of more than RM2 billion. If there is any such Contingency Fund, I challenge Uggah to point it out to the public.

“For Uggah’s benefit, in the 2019 Budget, there is a Contingency Fund of RM250 million. But that is not for 2020 and that is only for RM250 million which is far short of the RM2 billion plus needed for the aid packages,” Wong said in a statement.

Wong also pointed out that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had on April 10 declared that “…it is not necessary for the Sarawak Government to table an additional supply bill for all the aid packages that have been announced. This is because the funds are already available via the Contingency Fund as approved by the DUN in the 2020 Budget.”

He said that the Chief Minister had stated clearly and unequivocally that the aid packages could be paid for from the contingency fund and he did not refer to any other sources of fund but this, he said, was not true.

Wong said Uggah had openly admitted today that the Chief Minister’s statement was untrue when he declared in DUN that “the sources of funding are from firstly, Contingency fund, secondly, 2020 Development Budget (Micro Credit Schemes), thirdly, savings from unimplemented projects and savings from Development Fund Account and fourthly, RM1 billion is using fund from Bank Negara (Special Relief Fund).”

Wong also reiterated that the 2019 and 2020 State Budgets were in massive deficit due to the huge shortfall of sales tax expected from Petroliam Nasional Berhad and the drastic fall in oil prices which would affect the state’s five per cent royalty from oil.

“Do not mislead our Sarawak people that everything is fine where the State finance is concerned. The government is spending well beyond our means and the government must be transparent to the Rakyat,” he said.

In the statement earlier, Wong had also challenged Uggah, who succeeded him as Second Finance Minister when he resigned last year, to repeat accusations he made against him on Sarawak’s finances outside the DUN.

He said he was very concerned by the way Uggah had replied to the issues he had raised when Uggah told the sitting: “…is indeed baffling to see someone who had served as a Second Finance Minister in Sarawak for fifteen (15) years could be so out of touch with the State’s financial system let alone the financial mechanism that he had supported before his resignation less than a year ago. I cannot believe that YB Bawang Assan choose to lie and mislead the public that there is no provision of contingency reserve in budget 2020.”

Wong said he regretted that his good and noble intention to urge the state to manage its finances prudently had not been appreciated.

“No doubt, Uggah is new to the job. But when I pointed out the lack of prudence in proper management and handling of finances, Uggah should have the grace to accept the mistakes and accept it with faith.”

“It is very regretful that Uggah has acted and responded by saying I ‘lie and mislead the people’. If Uggah insists so, I request that Uggah repeats his statement outside the DUN that I have lied or misled the public,” said Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman.

It is not uncommon for elected representatives to challenge their peers to repeat allegations they made against them in the august House outside, where they are not protected by the legislative assembly’s privileges and have no immunity against legal action.

Wong asserted that he and his party were very supportive of the aid packages for the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the state’s efforts through the three BKSS packages were appreciated.

“With my 15 years of service as second finance minister of Sarawak – during which the state’s exceptional budgetary performance and creditworthiness received the “A” rating of S&P Global Ratings for a number of years – I meant well when I brought up the issue that the Supplementary Supply Bills need to be passed in DUN for the contingency reserve in Sarawak Budget 2020 in order that such ‘A’ rating for prudent policy-making and financial management can be maintained,” he insisted.

Wong said therefore that it was important that the state went back to the drawing board where DUN approves the finances and budget and, it was only proper that the DUN supported a supplementary bill for unforeseen finances or any contingency fund.