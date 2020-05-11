Soon Koh ‘out of touch’ with S’wak’s financial system, says Uggah

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has dismissed Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato’ Sri Wong Soon Koh’s claim that the state government had not provided any provision for the Contingency Fund in the 2020 State Budget.

He told the State Legislative Assembly today that he was shocked that Wong, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu president, had questioned the ability of the government to finance its Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) packages.

“It is indeed baffling to see someone who had served as a second finance minister (Wong) in Sarawak for 15 years could be so out of touch with the State’s financial system let alone the financial mechanism that he had supported before his resignation less than a year ago.

“I cannot believe that YB Bawang Assan chose to mislead the public that there is no provision of contingency reserve in budget 2020,” said Uggah, referring to comments by Wong in a statement in The Borneo Post on May 5.

Uggah, who is the chairman of the state disaster management committee, said the state government had sourced funds from various sources without touching the state reserves to fund the RM2.55 billion BKSS, which is meant to help Sarawakians face the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the sources include the 2020 Development Budget (Micro Credit Schemes), savings from unimplemented projects and Development Fund Account, and RM1 billion from Bank Negara Special Relief Fund where the state only absorbed interest subsidy.