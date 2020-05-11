SST settlement raises more questions, says ex-mayor

MIRI: The settlement between the Sarawak government and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) over the imposition of State Sales Tax (SST) has raised more questions that need to be answered, says lawyer Datuk Lawrence Lai.

The former Miri mayor said the state government needs to address the matter as the ‘settlement’ concerns the rights of Sarawakians.

“In the joint statement on May 7, it was mentioned that both parties were dropping their legal suits against each other.

“This is puzzling because the Kuching High Court had dismissed Petronas’ appeal on March 13 and had ordered the latter to pay the SST. Does the Kuching High Court’s decision remain valid and enforceable?” said Lai when contacted yesterday.

He said the statement also mentioned that the Sarawak government had agreed to drop its claim against Petronas to recover the SST, but wondered what were the terms and conditions agreed upon by the state.

“Does it mean that the Sarawak government will give up its claim for future SST against Petronas? What if Petronas stops the RM2 billion payment or any future payment? Did the Sarawak government agree to waive its rights to sue Petronas for SST?”

Lai further questioned whether the payment by Petronas is based on consent judgement or out-of-court settlement.

“If it is out of court settlement, then why is it necessary when the Sarawak government had won its court case against Petronas? It would have saved time (in the first place) to just opt for an out-of-court settlement for SST,” he said.

He went on to call on the Sarawak government to ‘enlighten’ the people over its agreement to reduce the SST rate imposed on Petronas in phases from the current five per cent, especially considering that the state had won its case against the corporation.

“How would the reduction in phases be and what is the percentage we are talking about? Does it apply only to Petronas or other oil and gas companies too?”

Lai hoped that Petronas would list out the details of its RM2 billion SST payment to the state, such as whether it included penalties, accrued interest, legal fees, court cost and others.

He said as a concerned Sarawakian, he also wanted to know whether the corporation will pay the SST claim for 2020, or whether the agreed payment is the full and final payment of all SST claims by the Sarawak government.

He also felt there was a need to separate the state’s Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO) from the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974 which was mentioned in the joint statement, in order to prevent confusion among the public.

“I do not see the relevance of PDA 1974 to the settlement of the Sarawak government’s SST claims against Petronas.

“The SST is supposed to be (imposed) under the state’s Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO), hence the (state) government must explain thoroughly their stance on whether they admit and accept the legality and validity of PDA 1974 and the fact that Petronas has legal ownership and controls over Sarawak oil and gas.

“If the answer is ‘no’ to my question on PDA 1974, it would be good to unveil the clause included in the joint statement with Petronas to give a clearer picture to the people of Sarawak,” said Lai.